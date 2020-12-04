The Livermore City Council will hold a workshop Monday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m., to provide staff with direction on the current 130-unit Eden Housing project and develop its entitlement application.
If approved, the 130 units would be developed at the site located between L and K streets, Railroad Avenue and Veterans Way.
If the council provides direction to finalize the design and complete the entitlement application, the item will go before the planning commission and council early next year. Staff’s goal is to have the project undergo council review in February, so that Eden can apply for tax credit financing in March.
The concept includes 130 affordable-housing units and a mix of three- and four-story buildings with underground parking.
The project has created a point of contention in the community. Some support the proposal in its current form, while other groups hope to relocate the housing across the street to the north, with a goal of doubling the affordable housing unit count.
The proponents of relocating the housing have advocated for a larger downtown park with community amenities. They state that the three- and four-story buildings down both sides of L Street would create a “canyon” effect.
In the weeks before the election, mayoral candidate Bob Woerner, now mayor-elect, stated that alternatives would be thoroughly reviewed.
"The objective is to figure out the best feasible location by carefully evaluating all the factors,” Woerner wrote in a statement to The Independent for a September article. “I imagine there will need to be plenty of opportunity for public input and reasoned discussion of the potential benefits. Hopefully, the best course of action will become apparent as members of the community collaborate.
“Once we are clear on the best plan for the Eden Housing project, I will go for it, and look for the opportunity to make it happen. I am sure there is a way to help the community come together.”
Woerner further said at the time he believed that working on the housing and open space would create another win-win for everyone.
Advocates of retaining the housing at its proposed site state that the project has undergone extensive city outreach and received significant community support. They also want to move forward without delay.
