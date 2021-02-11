PLEASANTON — The city pulled the plug on using potable water as a possible alternative drinking source.
In a meeting that sometimes turned contentious, the city council voted 3-2 to opt out of a joint water study with regional agencies, despite a previous commitment to explore the merits of potable drinking water. Also sometimes called “toilet-to-tap,” potable water comes from surface and ground sources; it’s treated to levels that meet state and federal standards for consumption.
Councilmembers Kathy Narum and Jack Balch voted against the motion, with Mayor Karla Brown and Councilmembers Julie Testa and Vallerie Arkin in favor.
The council was asked to decide whether to continue to participate with other regional agencies on studies regarding the merits of potable water reuse; and provide $300,000 toward the study.
"The thing that is unique about potable reuse is that we have local control over that particular water supply option,” said Kathleen
Yurchak, city director of operations and water utilities, during the Feb. 2 city council meeting.
Over the years, Pleasanton has participated in various water-usage studies with neighboring agencies. including Zone 7 Water Agency, Danville and San Ramon Services District and the City of Livermore. In 2019, they all supported joint funding for the water reuse study.
Now, with the elimination of Pleasanton’s participation in this particular study, the council directed that the $300,000 designated for the capital improvement program (and earmarked for the potable water study) be used to treat hazardous per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the city’s currently out-of-operation Well 8.
Pleasanton resident Matt Maciel agreed.
“Toilet-to-tap just does not sound like something I'd ever want to drink, and I don't care what the science says about how clean it is, because there's always those unknowns," he said during public comment. “I would like you guys to find other alternatives to spending the money.”
Councilmember Balch said the city should not back out of the agreement, arguing that science has proven the merits of alternative water usage sources. He said that by leaving the study, Pleasanton is losing a seat at the table and missing out on additional educational opportunities.
“I am surprised that we are not unanimously supporting the study to advance science, to advance knowledge,” said Balch. “I am a little dumbfounded. That is not to say I support potable reuse in any way … (but) I wonder what the cost of ignorance is going to cost us.”
Narum echoed Balch’s sentiments.
“I am not in any way shape or form ready to sign up for potable reuse,” said Narum. “(But) there is far more to this study than whether or not to support potable reuse. It’s about making informed decisions. Why would we not honor our commitment to our regional parties?”
Mayor Karla Brown added that she believed the residents of Pleasanton, who have long struggled with the city’s water quality, should be the priority.
“Pleasanton drinks water from the Delta,” said Brown. “Why are we getting water that isn’t as good as our neighbors? Why are we considering potable reuse? If you have a brand-new baby, do you want to feed that baby potable reuse water? I don't. Our residents want better quality drinking water … and quite honestly they deserve it.”
For more information, visit www.pleasantonca.gov.