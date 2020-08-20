The Alameda County Agricultural Advisory Committee is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Thursday to consider taking a position on the development of utility-scale solar power plants on agricultural land.
At its July 28 meeting, the panel’s solar subcommittee recommended holding the special meeting to continue a discussion on two proposed solar power facilities proposed for hundreds of acres of grazing land a few miles north of Livermore along Cayetano Creek.
The solar subcommittee is expected to present findings in support of a proposal to suspend approval of any large-scale solar power developments on agricultural land until a countywide solar policy is adopted. Two efforts have been made to develop county-level solar policies during the last decade, but the Board of Supervisors declined to adopt them, opting instead to process solar development proposals on a case by case basis.
The East County Board of Zoning Adjustments is currently processing applications for the two solar projects planned for the North Livermore Valley. Both projects are undergoing environmental review.
A final EIR for the Livermore Community Solar Farm by SunWalker Energy of Oakland is expected to be presented for certification to the zoning board within weeks. A draft EIR for the Aramis Solar Electricity Generation and Storage Project by Intersect Power of San Francisco is nearing completion and is expected to be presented to the public in early fall.
When: Thursday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Meeting Agenda: https://bit.ly/Indy_AgMeeting