East county motorists may encounter delays, detours, and road closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., July 26 through Aug. 6, as the annual Alameda County chip/seal road maintenance program gets underway.
The county last week announced the following work schedule:
July 26 - Wente Street at Concannon Boulevard through Marina Avenue and Marina Avenue at Wente Street through Arroyo Road.
July 27 - Arroyo Road at Mile Marker 3.93 to the end of the county right-of-way at Del Valle Regional Park.
July 28 - Patterson Pass Road at MM 6.9 to the San Joaquin County line.
July 29 - Street sweeping of Wente Street, Marina Avenue, Arroyo Road.
July 30 - Street sweeping of Patterson Pass Road.
Aug. 2 - Patterson Pass Road from MM 4.9 to at MM 6.9.
Aug. 3 - Patterson Pass Road from MM 3.2 to MM 4.9.
Aug. 4 - Patterson Pass Road from South Flynn to MM 3.2.
Aug. 5 - Patterson Pass Road from MM 0.2 to South Flynn.
Aug. 6 - Street Sweeping of Patterson Pass Road.
For more information, go to www.acpwa.org.