Dr. Nicholas Moss, MD, MPH, has accepted appointment as the county health officer.
The appointment was approved by the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.
Dr. Moss has served as interim health officer since July, when the governor selected former health officer Dr. Erica Pan to serve at the state level. He has served as a leader in Alameda County’s COVID-19 response since January, overseeing many aspects from data reporting to reopening policies.
“Dr. Moss brings extensive knowledge in communicable disease and nearly 10 years of experience in leadership roles,” said Colleen Chawla, Alameda County Health Care Services Agency director. “His appointment provides deep knowledge of, and ongoing continuity in, our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Moss is an infectious disease medicine specialist and medical epidemiologist by training. He joined the agency in 2013 as the Public Health HIV STD Section director. He advanced to acting director of the Division of Communicable Disease Control and Prevention (DCDCP), where he helped shift HIV public health in the East Bay to a test and treat model. He also re-established the county’s dedicated HIV prevention unit, brought the HIV and STD public health teams into one section, and supported the growth of a robust HIV epidemiology and surveillance program. Throughout his tenure in DCDCP, he provided input and clinical guidance on a range of programs and issues facing the division, and participated in county responses to measles, Ebola and Zika epidemics. Between 2012 and 2019, Moss also provided primary care at an HIV clinic in Oakland.
Moss received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and his doctor of medicine from UC Irvine. He trained in internal medicine, infectious diseases and public health at the University of Washington in Seattle.
“I am honored to serve the people of Alameda County and I thank the Board of Supervisors for entrusting me with the role of county health officer,” said Moss. “My number one priority is to protect and improve health by achieving equity through partnership, fostering safe and healthy communities, and promoting fair and inclusive opportunities for all residents.”