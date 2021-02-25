The Alameda County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing next week to consider the appeals of Friends of Livermore, Friends of Open Space and Vineyards, IP Aramis LLC (applicant), and Save North Livermore Valley, from the decision of the East County Board of Zoning Adjustments on Nov. 24, 2020, to certify the final environmental impact report and approve the Aramis Solar Energy Generation and Storage Project.
The project is a utility-scale solar photovoltaic energy generation facility with a maximum energy output capacity of 100 megawatts with associated battery storage using photovoltaic panels over a mostly contiguous 410-acre site, in the agricultural district, located partly at 1815 Manning Road and 4400 North Livermore Avenue, both south of Manning Road and west of North Livermore Avenue. It is partly on two other parcels without street addresses north of Manning Road at its intersection with North Livermore Avenue. In total, it represents a combined parcel area of approximately 700 acres.
Since Nov. 24, 2020, one parcel has been withdrawn from the project.
If you challenge the county’s decision in this matter in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Department, at or prior to the public hearing, which will be entered into the public record.
The virtual hearing will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m., for which all interested persons may participate by teleconference only, using the Zoom platform and the following guidelines. Teleconferencing Guidelines
For teleconference board meetings, members of the public may observe and participate in meetings by following the instructions in the teleconferencing guidelines posted on-line for the March 4, 2021, meeting at https://bit.ly/3pPC0zz.
To observe the meeting by video conference, visit https://bit.ly/3bytAYb.
All persons interested in this matter may appear and be heard at this hearing. If you have any questions, contact the Planning Department at 510-670-5400.