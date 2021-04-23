The Alameda Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) is accepting applications for an alternate public member.
The LAFCO is an independent, state-mandated agency that oversees changes in local government boundaries.
The commission consists of two county members, three city members, and two special district members, along with one public member. The public member is Pleasanton attorney Sblend Sblendorio, who was appointed in 2006 and currently serves as commission chair.
The alternate public member would serve a 4-year term.
The commission meets at 2 p.m. in Dublin the second Thursday of every other month. Commissioners receive $100 per meeting.
Public-member applicants must be residents of Alameda County, but cannot be a current board member, councilmember, or an officer or employee of Alameda County or a city or special district in the county.
For more information about the Alameda LAFCO, or to download an application, go to www.acgov.org/lafco. The deadline for filing an application is for Friday, June 11.