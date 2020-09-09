The Alameda County Transportation Commission is conducting an online survey that could help establish priorities for investments in transportation for the next 10 to 30 years.
The county has been developing transportation plans every four years since 1994. The survey is the next step in the most recent update, the 2020 Countywide Transportation Plan, adopted in September 2019.
The 2020 plan envisions “a premier transportation system that supports a vibrant and livable Alameda County through a connected and integrated multimodal transportation system promoting sustainability, access, transit operations, public health and economic opportunities.” The Alameda CTC expects to release the completed plan this fall.
To complete the survey, or for more information about the countywide transportation plan, go to www.alamedactc.org/planning/countywidetransportationplan.