Following state guidelines, Alameda County has broadened its criteria for those eligible to received Covid-19 vaccinations.
In addition to those 65 and older and essential workers in healthcare, food/agriculture, education/childcare, and emergency services, the county is offering vaccinations to anyone 16 and older deemed to be at high risk of complications from the coronavirus due to complex health conditions.
Persons who work, reside, or recently resided in a high-risk living setting, such as a correctional facility, homeless shelter, or behavioral health facility, and persons who are currently homeless are also eligible, as are public transportation personnel, including airport and commercial airline workers.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment, go to https://covid-19/ac.gov.org.