The Alameda County libraries have recently expanded their online services, but they know they’re not reaching all their communities online. That’s why they started an optional service for library members through an appointment-based pickup service that provides safe access to library materials, such as books and DVDs.
No-contact pickup of library materials is available by appointment at the following libraries - Albany Library (510-526-3720), Castro Valley (510-667-7900), Centerville (510-795-2629), Dublin Library (925-803-7252), Fremont Main (510-745-1459), Newark (510-284-0675), San Lorenzo (510-284-0640), and Union City (510-745-1464). Visit the libraries’ location pages for each library's appointment-based pickup service hours.
As a reminder, stay home if you are sick or have COVID-19 symptoms. Please note that this is an optional service and your current hold(s) will continue to be held for you until at least two weeks after we resume full service.
How no-contact pickup works in five easy steps
Step 1: Place your items on hold. You can place items on hold online, by phone or in-person by filling out a hold request form onsite. Hold request forms will be available on the no-contact pickup table.
Step 2: Wait for notification, then tell library staff when you can pick up items. When your hold is available, you’ll receive an email notification with a link to set up an appointment for pick up.
For in-person requests, complete the hold request form onsite, and call the number of the library. You’ll find the number of the library on outdoor signage. Then wait in your car until staff fulfills your request. Please note that in-person requests will be handled in between appointments.
Step 3: Arrive at the library during your appointed pickup time. When you arrive at the library during your appointed pickup time, call the number of the library. You’ll find the number of the library on outdoor signage.
Step 4: Wait in your car until your items are placed on the pickup table and staff have returned inside the library. The pickup process will include no physical contact between staff and library members. Wait in your car until your items are placed on the no-contact pickup table and staff have returned inside the building. Staff will check out your items and bring them out in a paper bag with your hold slip attached. Your bag will be placed on the no-contact pickup table, located outside the library’s entrance. Outdoor signage will guide you to the table.
For your safety and the safety of our staff, wear a face covering and stand at least six feet from staff and other library members. Staff will also be wearing face coverings when they place your items on the pickup table.
Step 5: Pick up your items. Pick up your bag and enjoy!
For more information or to browse frequently asked questions, visit www.aclibrary.org.