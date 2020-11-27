Small businesses in Alameda County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have until Monday, Nov. 30, to apply for a new round of grants approved by the Board of Supervisors.
The board recently agreed to direct an additional $5 million in federal CARES Act funding to the Alameda County CARES Grant program, which targets local small and emerging businesses that were forced to close or lay off staff because of the pandemic. The one-time grants of $5,000 may be used to cover costs such as rent, payroll, and other operating expenses.
“Our small business community has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Keith Carson, vice President of the Board of Supervisors and chairman of the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, which will provide administrative oversight for the grant program. “Alameda County is pleased that it is able to launch this much-needed grant program at this pivotal moment when we are experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases in our communities.”
Businesses who need assistance applying for a grant are urged to contact their local chamber of commerce. For more information about the grant program, go to www.eastbayeda.org/grants.