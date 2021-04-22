ALAMEDA, CA — Last week, all Californians, aged 16 and older, became eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. While eligibility expanded, supply continues to be a challenge that public health agencies are working to address.
At a regional level, the Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) is working to keep pace. The agency reports administering over 1.2 million doses, as of Tuesday this week.
Data pertinent to the Tri-Valley cities show that Dublin has fully vaccinated 16,761 people; Livermore 24,541; and Pleasanton 23,072.
The ACPHD’s dashboard continues to show death rates by ethnicity, with African Americans bearing the brunt of the deaths. The figures for each ethnic background are reported as per 100,000 population. The figure for African Americans is 158.6 per 100,000 population. Multiracial people have 146.6, and Pacific Islanders report at 135.8. Populations with lower instances of deaths per 100,000 are Asians at 53.6, Whites at 82.7 and Hispanic/Latino at 88.7.
Sign Up for Vaccines
Residents are encouraged to get the vaccine through their health care provider, or check local vaccine availability at www.myturn.ca.gov.
Alameda County residents can also sign up through the Alameda County Health Care Services Agency to be notified when vaccination appointments become available. Appointments are more readily available at the Oakland Coliseum mass vaccination site.
For more updates and resources related to COVID-19 vaccinations and testing, visit covid-19.acgov.org/index.page.
Health Update with Dr. Moss
Dr. Nicholas Moss, the county public health director, is scheduled to present an online COVID-19 update Friday, April 23, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The event is free, and participants will have the opportunity to ask questions.
To register, visit bit.ly/Indy_Moss.