LIVERMORE — The Alameda County Agricultural Advisory Committee’s experts in viticulture, ranching and cannabis production are poised to dig deep into their respective fields to come up with a comprehensive list of proposed changes to Measure D, the county’s agriculture and open space initiative approved by voters in 2000.
For years, the panel that advises the Board of Supervisors and public agencies has reviewed various options for modifying Measure D to alleviate what it sees as negative impacts on agriculture. But it has not formally made recommendations to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.
A proposed ballot initiative to increase the building intensity allowed for agricultural buildings located on rural properties in the county was originally expected to be placed on the November 2020 ballot by the Board of Supervisors, but that plan has twice been pushed to later elections, given the controversial nature of the proposed ballot measure, and the required public process and environmental review.
“I would like for us to stop kicking the can down the road and come back with some documentation and put it in front of the board of supervisors to vote on,” said Chuck Moore, the committee’s chairman during its first meeting of the year on Jan. 26.
Measure D established a county Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) that places strict limitations on development on parcels outside of the UGB.
Substantive changes to Measure D require voter approval. County supervisors are now expected to place a ballot initiative on the November 2022 ballot asking voters to approve amendments to Measure D to allow agricultural buildings in the unincorporated rural areas to cover up to 2.5% of a parcel’s area, or what’s referred to as a Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of .025. Current rules allow an FAR of .01 for agricultural buildings in most rural parts of the county, plus an FAR of up to .025 for greenhouses, but only on land designated as Large Parcel Agriculture (LPA).
The proposed changes to Measure D in their current form would essentially extend the building intensity allowed for greenhouses on LPA to other types of agricultural buildings for other types of uses, not only on LPA lands, but also on what are designated under Measure D as more environmentally sensitive Resource Management lands.
The types of uses allowed in agricultural buildings and the locations where development intensity could be increased will likely be a matter of significant public debate as the proposal wends its way to the Board of Supervisors.
A full Environmental Impact Review is likely needed for such a change, and multiple public meetings throughout the county will be held, Assistant Planning Director Liz McElligott told the committee.
Over the past decade, Alameda County agricultural property owners, in particular local wineries and those who operate equestrian facilities, have sought to escape development restrictions imposed by Measure D, which limit the allowable area for agricultural buildings, and other nonresidential buildings in the unincorporated rural areas, to 1% of a parcel’s area.
Most attempts to change or get around the restrictions have been thwarted by Measure D proponents, who have argued any increase in allowable development intensity is substantive in nature and requires a public vote. One example involves a 2013 proposal to amend the East County Area Plan and the Castro Valley General Plan to allow larger buildings for horse breeding and training facilities in the Castro Valley area.
There was concern the technical amendment proposed was an attempt to circumvent protections contained in Measure D, setting a dangerous precedent for more changes. After intense opposition, county supervisors ultimately backed away from approving the proposed changes.
More recently, however, county supervisors have expressed a willingness to revisit the use of technical changes as a way to increase allowable development intensity on agricultural land.
Without any clear signs of public opposition in December 2020, county supervisors unanimously approved moving forward with technical modifications to the East County Area Plan to allow South Livermore winery operators to construct larger agricultural buildings on their properties. The vote to take the next steps was subject to county counsel returning with an opinion that a board-approved action is legally permissible.
In a nonbinding policy approved on Dec. 15, supervisors recognized the “economic and historical importance of the South Livermore Valley wine industry” and expressed an intent to adopt amendments to the East County Area Plan to “promote and support” the development of wineries in the area.
Unlike the previously pitched alterations to Measure D for equestrian facilities to the west, McElligott explained the application of increased agricultural building intensity rules in South Livermore actually pertain to provisions of the county’s South Livermore Valley Plan. This plan predates Measure D and cannot be superseded or changed by the 2000 initiative.
As a result, the Board of Supervisors can make technical amendments that affect South Livermore but not the rest of the county. The proposed changes in the rules of the South Livermore Valley Area Plan would enable those that govern greenhouse buildings to apply to all agricultural buildings as generally defined.
That means that the .025 FAR allowed for greenhouses would now apply to agricultural buildings as well.
While vintners could store barrels of wine in agricultural buildings, they could not process, crush or ferment grapes in a tank within one, said Karl Wente, a member of the committee.
According to Wente, the changes help but don’t go far enough to enable success.
“We still have incredibly prohibitive structures in place that are not supporting our agriculture,” he concluded.