Alameda County has scheduled two online Town Hall meetings to explain what California’s decision to fully reopen the economy June 15 means for residents and businesses.
The first virtual meeting, for residents, is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 15. The second session, for employers and business owners, will be 6-7:30 p.m., Monday, June 21, and will focus on Cal/OSHA requirements and workplace safety recommendations.
To register for either Town Hall meeting, go to https://covid-19.acgov.org/beyond-the-blueprint. Live translation services will be available during the webinars in Cantonese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and American Sign Language.