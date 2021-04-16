Alameda County is continuing to encourage residents to pay their property taxes online.
“Our cash‐paying taxpayers appear to have switched to online payments, which we love,” said Henry C. Levy, the county’s Treasurer-Tax Collector.
“They get processed faster and [online payment] offers quick confirmation of payment received back to the taxpayers,” Levy said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 60,000 county property owners paid their taxes in person every year. Since the outbreak, with cashier windows closed, online payments have increased even more than payments by check.
“We want taxpayers to use our online method, which can be free and easy and prefills the payment amount,” Levy said.
As of April 2, the treasurer’s office had process about 50% of property tax payments.
For more information, call 510-272-6800. The county has also posted instructions for the Delinquent Secured Property Tax Penalty & Interest waiver for property owners who are unable to pay their taxes because of the pandemic at https://treasurer.acgov.org.