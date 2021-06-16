When Bryan and Aimee Wingen opened the doors of their new downtown bakery on June 10, it was the culmination of a journey that began with a passion for baking and the love of a little girl.
“On our first day, there was a line out of the door, and we sold out of everything by 1 p.m.,” said Bryan. “People had heard about our story and really wanted to be there to support us. We got ransacked in the best possible way.”
The Wingen’s daughter, Waylynn, was born in December 2020 and diagnosed a week later with Zellweger Syndrome, a terminal genetic disease. In March, COVID-19 lockdowns began, and the couple decided to open a cottage bakery. The home-based business allowed them to earn some extra income while providing full-time care for their daughter.
“We got to spend every day with our daughter, and we celebrated monthly birthdays with friends in our bubble and cherished every moment,” said Bryan. “(Waylynn) became our inspiration for everything, and we started doing (contactless) pickups and marketing the business on social media. She gave us purpose and drove us to be better people.”
The Wingens quickly gained a following for their business but paused the bakery when Waylynn passed away at 8 months old.
Following the loss of their daughter, Aimee and Bryan took time off to grieve. They returned a few months later with a renewed drive and finding solace in the therapeutic process of baking bread.
In the fall of 2020, they joined the Livermore Farmers Market, selling out every week. As their business quickly grew, the Wingens began scouting out a storefront for their business and eventually took over the South Livermore Avenue location where they opened Wingen Bakery. Last year, the Wingens participated in a global fundraiser for Zellweger Syndrome, raising $20,000 through the sale of their baked goods for the foundation.
Longtime friend and supporter Rachel Kleist, whose husband works at the bakery, said the strength and purpose the Wingens have displayed throughout their journey has been amazing.
“It’s been so inspiring watching Bryan and Aimee work tirelessly to build a business together,” said Kleist. “Waylynn brought our community together during her short eight months, and I’m excited to see how her memory lives on in her parents’ bakery.”
For Aimee and Bryan, the bakery is more than a business, it is a community gathering place ― one that will eventually offer bread-making classes, pop-up businesses and a showcase for new artists in an area of the bakery named the Waylynn Room.
“The room is going to be filled with photos and have a play area for kids and really just be a beautiful place where families can come and gather,” said Bryan. “We have met a lot of people in Livermore and throughout the community who have experienced loss and are also mourning and grieving. We want this bakery to become something for the community — we feel this has all been a huge gift, and we want to give something back. We feel very blessed.”
Wingen Bakery is located at 50 S Livermore Ave. Store hours are Wednesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.wingenbakery.com.