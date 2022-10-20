Alameda County Superior Court Judge Michael Markman ruled on October 18 that Move Eden Housing (MEH) must post a $500,000 bond with the court by November 14. The MEH vs. the City of Livermore and Eden lawsuit is pending. Should Eden win in court, the bond proceeds would be applied to Eden expenses resulting from the lawsuit.

Eden plans to build a 130-unit affordable housing project on the Lucky site in downtown Livermore. MEH has stated that it supports affordable housing development, but would like it moved to another location.

Maryann Brent, principal officer of the non-profit Move Eden Housing (MEH) organization, said in a press release, “The court granted Eden Housing’s motion despite Move Eden Housing’s strong arguments. The judge found that the lawsuit was brought to delay affordable housing and that Move Eden Housing would not suffer undue economic hardship by posting a bond. Neither are true. The court’s ruling was made even though it was Eden Housing’s burden to affirmatively prove its arguments with sufficient evidence, which Move Eden Housing thinks it failed to do.”

Brent continued, “Although Move Eden Housing believes the Superior Court was wrong to grant the motion, we are now studying our options, which include moving forward with posting the bond, or seeking relief in the Court of Appeal. No matter what the final decision, we are not giving up on downtown Livermore, and the need to move the Eden Housing project to a different location.”

Livermore City Attorney Jason Alcala responded in an email to The Independent, “The City of Livermore concurs with the Court’s ruling that ordered Move Eden Housing to file a $500,000 undertaking in the lawsuit,” Alcala wrote in an email to The Independent. “With regard to next steps, the trial on the merits is scheduled for November 22, 2022, and briefing has commenced. In light of the prior court rulings against Move Eden Housing in this case, and based on existing case law, I am confident the Trial Court will rule against Move Eden Housing after trial.”

The Independent has reached out to Eden Housing for comment. As of Oct. 20, no phone calls or emails have been returned.

According to Brent, the MEH lawsuit was filed to enable citizens to vote on a referendum, a cherished right of citizens in our democracy.

Describing the actions that led to the MEH referendum, Brent said, “In May 2022, the city council adopted a resolution to authorize an amended agreement with Eden Housing for the development of its project in downtown Livermore. The amended agreement completely revised the original terms. It required, among other things, the city to convey a two-acre property it owns on the Lucky site to Eden Housing, make a $7.8 million acquisition loan to Eden Housing for the purchase price of the property and fund nearly $10 million to construct the public open space that Eden must provide and to remediate the longstanding contamination beneath the property. Shortly after the adoption of this resolution, Move Eden Housing, a non-profit association, provided the city clerk with a referendum petition to repeal the city council’s resolution.”

Brent continued, “Move Eden Housing was able to quickly collect all the required signatures from the city’s voters. Unfortunately, and in violation of her duties, the City Clerk refused to process Move Eden Housing’s referendum petition. Move Eden Housing therefore had no choice but to file a lawsuit against the City of Livermore and the city clerk to challenge the city clerk’s illegal actions. In early October, Eden Housing filed a motion in the lawsuit to require Move Eden Housing to post a bond, arguing that the lawsuit was purposefully brought to delay the development of affordable housing. Eden Housing also argued that the bond would not cause undue economic hardship to Move Eden Housing.”

“Move Eden Housing vigorously fought against this motion and filed a detailed opposition to the motion explaining why it should not be granted.” Brent concluded. “Move Eden Housing strongly supports the development of new affordable housing opportunities in Livermore, and simply does not support the proposed location of Eden Housing’s project, or any residential development, on the Lucky site in the heart of our downtown. Move Eden Housing was only forced to file its lawsuit to protect Livermore voters’ constitutional rights to petition the government with a referendum. The city and city clerk violated those rights when the clerk refused to validate the signatures on the referendum petition as required by election laws. We strongly believe that when the full merits of the case are presented to the trial court for our November 22 hearing, Move Eden Housing will have the upper hand. If not, we are willing to take the issue to the Court of Appeal to ensure that the constitutional rights of Livermore voters are protected.'"