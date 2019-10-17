On Oct. 12, Attorney Tony Bothwell told the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California that "the government must be required to protect whistleblowers [who] have the courage to disclose practices that harm workers, the public, and the nation." Defending a nuclear weapons lab engineer against the Department of Energy, Bothwell added, "It is the proper role of the court to overturn decisions of the Executive Branch that otherwise obscure the truth, chill the workforce, and disserve the law."
The San Francisco attorney represents Anthony Rivera, who was fired by Lawrence Livermore National Security LLC in 2013 after he disclosed "serious safety violations" in the lab's High Explosives Test Facility and the Mechanical Engineering Division. A Department of Energy administrative judge in 2017 decided that the lab intentionally retaliated against Rivera for having blown the whistle on safety concerns. But the DOE judge also decided that the lab would have fired Rivera anyway because he told coworkers about being harassed by management following his safety complaints.
Bothwell, in a motion for summary judgment filed with the federal court in Oakland, said the Constitution protects a Livermore lab employee's right to tell coworkers how he was treated by management. The First Amendment applies, he said, because the nuclear weapons lab performs "government functions" and is managed by a joint venture in which the University of California is the "founding partner." Thus Rivera's employer was a "state actor."
Bothwell was the public affairs director of the Livermore lab in the 1980s when he stopped the Physics Department from firing Hugh DeWitt, a physicist who often spoke publicly against U.S. nuclear weapons policy. Bothwell later resigned from the lab. As a lawyer for more than 20 years he has represented Livermore scientists, engineers, and security officers who have blown the whistle on unsafe practices.