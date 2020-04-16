This diary entry was shared with Livermore resident Richard Yates. His relative, Lisa Nipp, is keeping a journal as her husband, Mel Antonen, fights the coronavirus and cancer at their home in Washington, D.C. She and their 13-year old son, Emmett, also contracted COVID-19.
April 2, 2020
Today a complete stranger came into our home and saved our marriage.
To help you understand this, I must backtrack a bit. Mel had a Peripherally Inserted Catheter (PICC) inserted into his right arm by a surgeon in early February. This PICC is really helpful. It allows nurses to draw blood or give him chemo infusions without putting in an IV. I have to flush the two ports on the end of the PICC every night with saline and heparin, but we have a registered nurse named Lionel who comes each Tuesday to change the dressing. This is critical for avoiding an infection.
Last Monday I had to inform Lionel that Mel had tested positive for COVID-19. Understandably, Lionel freaked out. He told me he could no longer come to our home and suggested that I watch You Tube videos on how to change the PICC dressing myself.
Seriously? This was really stressful. Taking the dressing off wasn't that hard. But I had to follow very exact procedures for cleaning the sterile area around the insertion point. And there was a risk I could pull out the PICC or push it in a little. This could cause an infection, which could lead to sepsis, which could lead to death! I've been staring at his arm all week, waiting for it to turn red and fall off.
So okay, Mel lived a week with a dressing changed by a photographer. But two weeks? That's asking a lot. So this Monday, I decided to be proactive. Instead of calling Lionel, I'd call his boss and ask what the plan was for sending out someone qualified to help us.
Much to my surprise, she told me that they had not had a home patient get COVID-19 yet, so they had no protocol for dealing with this. Really? Didn't see this coming? We might be the first, but we're not going to be the last. She suggested I check out YouTube.
So I called Blue Cross Blue Shield and spoke with the nurse who is our Case Coordinator. Want to guess what she told me? They hadn't had this issue come up before; there's no protocol for this. But she does have a meeting about coronavirus at noon and will bring this up with her team. She sent me a list of all the home healthcare agencies in the National Capital Region who are in-network for our plan. She suggested I call them individually to see if anyone was willing to come out. She then suggested I check out YouTube.
So now I'm getting mad. I fire off a long email to Mel's oncologist. Is he aware that his patients are unable to receive routine follow up care once they test positive for COVID-19? He sends me back a message saying Mel no longer needs the PICC anyway, so I should TAKE THE PICC LINE OUT MYSELF! I CAN LEARN HOW TO DO IT BY WATCHING YOUTUBE.
I give up.
I am a good wife, so I go to YouTube. I decide that I can indeed pull out this PICC line. So what if a surgeon put this in. So what if it's a direct line through the cephalic vein and stops only two inches from his heart? It looks easy enough on YouTube when the nurse demonstrates on the detached plastic arm. You just pull the thing out. I grew up in a household that watched an inordinate amount of "Gunsmoke," I know deep down all I really need is whiskey (for me) and a stick (for Mel to hold between his teeth).
I march into the master bedroom and inform Mel that when I come back, I'm going to take his PICC line out. He turns white, which is impressive for a man with flushed skin running a fever of 102.
I line up all the gloves/masks/chlorohexidine/bandages I'll need and am heading off to find the whiskey when I get an email from a Johns Hopkins social worker. She is trying to find a nurse she can send out to remove the PICC line. Yippee! Mel gets his color back.
The next day the oncologist calls: Is the PICC out? No? Why not, don't you have YouTube? Take it out! Then the social worker calls again. Don’t take it out. Nurse is on the way, maybe today!
Mel is trying to take all this in stride, but he does NOT want his wife to remove his PICC line. No nurse shows up. I call my friend Darren who is an ER doctor in New Mexico. He kindly offers to oversee this on FaceTime. I set up a light stand and use an A-clamp to hold my iPhone to the top of it so that I can angle it down for Darren to get a good view of Mel's arm. Mel turns white again. I agree to wait until noon Thursday, and if there is no nurse, I'm going to drink the whiskey and pull the little sucker.
At 10:19 am today a super-perky nurse named Crystal calls to tell me she is only blocks away. She has come to pull the PICC line. Mel is the most relieved I have ever seen him. I can't imagine why. Crystal arrives in a full hazmat suit. I am certain our nosy, elderly neighbors have witnessed this, and that we are now the talk of the street.
Emmett emerges from his "office" where he is doing some kind of online chemistry meeting just long enough to stare and shake his head at us, like only his crazy parents would get coronavirus and have hazmat-suit people traipsing through our house.
Crystal tells us that there was a call for volunteers, and that no one else would come, so she decided to. She used to be a nurse, but now she's the executive director of a home health care agency. She pulls the PICC out. It is MUCH longer than I expected, about a foot of tubing. Crystal tells me that she was really nervous the first time she pulled a PICC because she had no idea how to do it. She had to watch You Tube.
Today is Day 15 of living with coronavirus. Mel still has a fever, chills, and shakes, but he didn't lose any teeth biting down on a stick and he's not mad at me, so I count this day a success.
A week later, in her latest diary entry, Lisa reported, “Today, Mel shaved, showered, ate every bit of his spaghetti dinner and is watching Jeopardy.”