Four more residents at the Pleasanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died from COIVD-19 related issues, bringing the death toll since the late-August outbreak to 12.
“Our world is facing an extraordinary health care crisis; COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our communities,” said Steve Black, the center’s spokesperson, who provided the updated numbers to The Independent this week. “We are saddened to confirm we have had 12 residents pass away with a COVID-19 diagnosis. Pleasanton Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation has been diligent in following state and federal guidance in responding to COVID-19.”
The COVID-19 cases began surfacing in late August at the skilled nursing and rehab facility operated by Generations Healthcare on Neal Street near downtown Pleasanton. Since then, the state has confirmed 49 residents and 35 of the 260 employees at the 139-bed facility have tested positive for the virus.
According to Black, all but one of the employees has recovered and returned to work under the California disease control guidelines. Currently, seven residents who have recently tested positive for the virus remain under watch in the facility’s COVID-19 unit.
“Pleasanton continues to work with infectious disease physicians and experts who are intimately involved in providing continuous guidance and training on the management and care of infected residents and staff,” said Black. “We have established clear lines of communication to all levels of staff, physicians, hospital staff, the county health department and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).”
According to officials, Pleasanton is still restricting visitation to the center, except for special circumstances and in accordance with CDPH guidelines. Black added that the Pleasanton nursing community continues to facilitate and support communication between residents and their families through a variety of avenues including FaceTime visits. Until further notice, the rehabilitation side of the facility is closed to outpatient visits.
“Nothing is more important than the safety and care of every person to which we are entrusted, and of our valued and committed staff who are working tirelessly despite daunting circumstances,” wrote Generations Healthcare CEO Thomas Olds, Jr. in a recent statement. “We are constantly assessing every aspect of this serious and ever-changing pandemic to ensure that we respond in a prompt, professional and compassionate manner, which has always been the Generations Healthcare way.”
At press time, the ACPHD reported a total of 986 skilled nursing cases and 128 resident deaths due to the pandemic – accounting for over 40% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths.