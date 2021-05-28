One year after its launch, the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund for Covid Relief has completed its third round of funding, thanks in part to the Rotary Club of Livermore.
The Rotary Club last month donated $9,300, triggering the distribution of $63,000 to the fund’s beneficiaries, including Axis Community Health, CityServe of the Tri-Valley, Open Heart Kitchen, Senior Support Services of the Tri-Valley, Spectrum Community Services (Meals on Wheels), and Tri-Valley Haven.
The latest round of funding brings the total contributions to $183,000.
“Raising funds during a pandemic seemed an insurmountable task,” said Pleasanton Human Services Commissioner Susan Hayes, who co-founded the fund with Tri-Valley Nonprofit Alliance (TVNPA). “It has been unbelievable to see the community rally around the organizations serving our most vulnerable populations even as their own businesses and personal lives were being impacted by COVID-19.”
Donations were matched by contribution from the Workday Foundation, the Community Health & Education Foundation, and other corporate sponsors.
Rotary Club President Carolyn Siegfried said when the service organization began meeting online, instead of in-person, because of the pandemic, two members, Jay Davis and Glenn Kubiack, suggested a "Give Us Your Lunch Money" campaign, asking members to donate what they would have spent on their usual weekly lunches.
Although the Tri-Valley Nonprofit Fund is currently paused, TVNPA CEO Kathy Young said the nonprofit is exploring ways to extend the fund’s reach, which may include making grants available to more organizations and ensuring funds to support groups with immediate need are available in the future.