Anyone exhibiting even one of the common symptoms of COVID-19 is now eligible for coronavirus testing at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.
Stanford Health Care - ValleyCare said this week it had made it easier to be tested in accordance with California Department of Public Health and Alameda County Public Health Department guidelines.
Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include:
Fever, chills, or repeated shaking; coughing or sore throat; shortness of breath; loss of taste or smell; muscle pain; headache; runny or congested nose; diarrhea; and nausea and vomiting.
In addition, anyone who has been in close contact with someone confirmed to have been infected or those who may be asymptomatic but fall into a high-risk category, including living or working in a congregate care facility such as a nursing home, residential care facility for the elderly, correctional facility, or homeless shelter, are eligible, as are those who work in many other capacities.
For a complete list of those eligible for testing, go to https://www.valleycare.com/regional-testing-site-for-covid-19/.
The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, through the end of August, with no appointment necessary. However, those tested must be at least 10 years old.