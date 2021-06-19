Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare and Sutter Health are no longer offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton.
Both healthcare providers will continue to offer vaccinations at their regular care sites.
Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare operates a walk-in clinic for children and adults at 1119 E. Stanley Blvd. in Livermore.
For appointments through Stanford Health Care, go to https://stanfordhealthcare.org/discover/covid-19-resource-center/patient-care/safety-health-vaccine-planning.html or call 650-498-9000. For appointments through Stanford Children’s Health, go to www.stanfordchildrens.org/en/landing/covid-vaccine.
Sutter offers vaccinations at several locations throughout the county, including walk-in clinics. To schedule an appointment, patients can log into My Health Online, enroll through their doctor’s office, or call 866-978-8837.
Since mid-February, Stanford Health Care – ValleyCare and Sutter Health had administered 140,000 doses of the CIVID-19 vaccines at the fairgrounds to more than 75,000 people, including 50,000 county residents.
“This site has been an important part of Alameda County's vaccine strategy,” said County Supervisor Nate Miley. “I appreciate the extraordinary impact this incredible partnership has had. Together we have quickly vaccinated thousands of seniors, essential works, and residents 12 and older.”