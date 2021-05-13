ALAMEDA, CA — Children 12 and older may now receive a COVID-19 vaccine as officially decided yesterday, May 12.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the Western States Scientific Safety Review (WSSSR) agreed with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that the Pfizer vaccine can be safely administered to children, ages 12 and older, to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19.
COVID-19 is still circulating in local communities, and 47% of Alameda County residents, age 16 and older, are not fully vaccinated. This means people in Alameda County can still catch and spread COVID-19 easily. Getting vaccinated keeps people healthy and helps them protect others. The more people who get vaccinated, the better, the Alameda County Public Health Department stated in a press release.
“Vaccinating children has helped eradicate many diseases in our modern world and will help us end the COVID pandemic,” said Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss. “Expanding COVID vaccine eligibility to younger children means we can increase the amount of protection our communities have from this deadly virus.”
Where to Find Vaccinations for Children
Vaccines will be available at some providers immediately and will become available soon at others.
• Alameda County Fairgrounds, Stanford Children’s Health (Drive-Through Only): Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Visit MyTurn.CA.gov to find clinics and pharmacies that are offering Pfizer and have open appointments for patients 12 and older.
• Reach out to your health care provider to see when they will begin vaccinating 12–15-year-olds.
• UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland (BCHO) will begin vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds on Thursday, May 13. All children and youth in the community ages 12 to 21 are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at BCHO. Patients 12 to 17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver. Vaccines are administered in the BCH Oakland Outpatient Center, 747 52nd Street, Oakland, Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday appointments may be added later. To make an appointment, patients or caregivers should call 415-514-1196, Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Choose option 2 and stay on the line to speak with an operator, who will schedule an appointment.