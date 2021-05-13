Livermore, CA (94550)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 50F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Gusty winds during the evening. Low around 50F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.