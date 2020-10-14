Sunny Olabode has joined the UNCLE Credit Union as vice president of finance.
In addition to supervising the finance and accounting teams, Olabode will direct UNCLE’s financial planning, oversee budget management, and provide strategic direction in measuring financial and operational performance. She will report to Gina Bloomfield, UNCLE’s senior vice president and chief financial officer.
UNCLE Credit Union serves almost 30,000 members in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.