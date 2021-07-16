Chabot Federal Credit Union is now providing financial services, such as wealth management, asset protection, insurance, annuities, and estate planning, to select employer group members, including Chabot College, Las Positas College, the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, and the City of Hayward.
The financial services program is being provided through Priority Financial Group and Securities American Advisors Inc.
“If the past year has taught us anything it is the importance of protecting oneself against the unexpected,” said credit union CEO Christine Petro. “We are delighted to have experienced advisors helping our members reach their financial goals.”