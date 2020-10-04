The Great Place to Work Institute has certified CreekView Health Center in Pleasanton, California, as a Great Place to Work.
The institute, an independent research and consulting firm, is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.
The recent certification marks the third consecutive year CreekView has been recognized by the institute. The 2020 certification process included a survey of 143 employees from all departments, job functions and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job.
Elements included employee pride in CreekView’s positive impact on the greater community, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling that their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on the employee’s experience, no matter who they are or what job they perform. CreekView had to meet the threshold in each category in order to be certified.
“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredibly hard work and dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” said Keli Swales, administrator for CreekView. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that the community was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the supportive culture we nurture as part of our core STAR values. CreekView was rated by 92 percent of the employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”
The core values and qualities that helped certify CreekView as a Great Place to Work are also those embraced by its own STAR program. Developed to identify and reward team members who provide exceptional service, STAR stands for service to residents and colleagues, team success, aim for excellence and do the right thing.
“We applaud CreekView for seeking certification and releasing its employee feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung with Great Place to Work’s senior care affiliate Activated Insights. “These ratings measure the community’s capacity to earn the trust of its employees and create a great workplace for high performance.”