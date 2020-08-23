Culinary Angels, an almost entirely volunteer-based non-profit that serves those facing serious health challenges in the Tri-Valley cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton, recently launched a new donation campaign called Nourish the Need.
The first element of Nourish the Need features a four-tiered monthly donation opportunity to support the Culinary Angels program, which is focused on preparing and delivering free, nutrient-rich meals twice monthly to those with severe health challenges in the Tri-Valley region. Approximately 95 percent of the organization’s recipients are actively undergoing treatment for cancer.
“While Culinary Angels is reliant on the thousands of volunteer hours donated by those working in the kitchen and delivering meals, we also have monetary costs that include culinary equipment, food and compostable packaging,” said Culinary Angels Founder and Executive Director Lisa McNaney. “Nourish the Need donations will help to offset some of these costs at a time when the need is growing and more critical than ever.”
The Healthy Alameda County Report of 2016 revealed that 6.2 percent of Pleasanton adults and 6 percent of Livermore adults 18 years and over has some type of cancer other than skin cancer. Dublin’s cancer data was not included in the report.
Cancer research indicates that roughly one-fifth of all cancers in the U.S. are linked to excess weight, physical inactivity, poor nutrition or excessive alcohol consumption. For this reason, Culinary Angels is focused not only on feeding patients nutritious, organic, anti-oxidant based meals, but also on educating their clients about such foods. All of the recipes used in meals are posted on the Culinary Angels website for clients to share with family and/or caregivers or to try for themselves.
The meals prepared by Culinary Angels are both delicious and robust and often provide multiple meals for patients. A typical menu could include black bean soup, chicken tacos, simple crunchy slaw, herbed rice and energy bites for dessert.
Supporter contributions can be applied in the following ways:
A $10 monthly contribution provides one meal to a recipient
A$20 monthly contribution provides a meal to a recipient and their caregiver
A $60 monthly contribution provides a recipient meals twice monthly for three months
A $120 monthly contribution provides a recipient meals twice monthly for six months
Also on tap for the Nourish the Need campaign this fall is a Harvest Chef Cook-Off between Chef Matt Greco from Salt Craft restaurant in Pleasanton and Culinary Angels Chef Claudia, as well as a series of virtual cooking classes conducted by Chef Claudia. More details on both events will be released soon.
Those interested in donating are encouraged to visit www.culinaryangels.org/donate. Culinary Angels accepts donations through credit card, PayPal, or by check.