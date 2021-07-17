Culinary Angels, a nonprofit that provides nutrient-rich meals to members of the community undergoing treatment for cancer or other serious illnesses, is recruiting for volunteers.
The organization relies on volunteers 16 and older to prepare and deliver meals to patients in Dublin, Livermore, Pleasanton, San Ramon, and Danville.
Executive Director Lisa McNaney said volunteers are needed to prep, cook, and package meals at the group’s kitchen, 3701 Nevada St., Pleasanton, on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. The hours vary, but begin at 10 a.m.
“Our volunteers are the heart of our organization,” McNaney said.
All volunteers are required to pass an online state-accredited course on food handling and safety.
For more information, go to www.culinaryangels.org.