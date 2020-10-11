The nonprofit Culinary Angels, which provides nutrient-rich meals for cancer patients in the Tri-Valley area using locally grown organic produce, will host a virtual celebrity cookoff and fundraising raffle on Saturday, Oct. 24.
“Now You’re Cooking” will feature four local chefs creating meals using the same produce and pantry ingredients that Culinary Angels uses. Those lined up for the virtual cookoff include Claudia Castillo Holley from Culinary Angels, Michaela Ketchum from Pennyweight Craft Brewing in Livermore, Mona Sethi from Pans on Fire in Pleasanton, and Francis X. Hogan from Sabio on Main in Pleasanton.
Ticketholders for the Zoom-based cookoff will be able to watch each of the chefs working from their own commercial kitchens.
The meals will then be delivered to three home-based judges, including Sam Kraft, manager of First Street Wine, Sblend SBlendorio, an attorney with Hoge-Fenton, and nutritionist April Vaughn Shabazz. The judges will “gather” in their own “Zoom room” to pick a winner.
Ticketholders will also be able to vote for their favorite, with the winning dish featured on the Culinary Angels menu and website.
The cookoff will run from 6:30 – 8 p.m. and include some live and some pre-recorded segments. It will be emceed by KKIQ radio personality Mel McKay.
“This fun foodie event will introduce participants to a variety of chef styles and recipes that represent their respective culinary stamp,” says Culinary Angels Executive Director Lisa McNaney. “It will also give viewers a glimpse into the mission of Culinary Angels and the relationship between food and health.”
Individual tickets to view the cookoff, which also include one vote for best meal and one raffle ticket, are $30. Date Night tickets, which include two votes and two raffle tickets, are $50, while Social Bubble tickets for up to 12 people (six votes and six raffle ticket) are $300.
Additional raffle tickets are available for $20 per ticket or $100 for seven tickets, although winners must be present on the Zoom call to win.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.culinaryangels.org.
Raffle items include themed baskets for gourmet and cooking, wine and dine, and a Culinary Angels pantry basket. There will also be a live online auction.
Sponsors include Fremont Bank, Stanford Health Care, ValleyCare, Organic Valley, The Independent and Pleasanton Weekly.