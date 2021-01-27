Newly elected Alameda County supervisor David Haubert is featured in a new episode of “Supervisor’s Report” now airing on TV30.
In “Supervisor’s Report with David Haubert,” the former mayor of Dublin offers an overview of COVID-19 for Alameda County, including infection rates, vaccination updates, and the status of resuming in-person classroom education.
Haubert represents District 1, which includes Dublin, Livermore, and most of the unincorporated area of the Livermore-Amador Valley. He was sworn in Jan. 3,
The program is also available on demand at www.tv30.org.