REGIONAL — Alameda County recently welcomed a new supervisor just days after welcoming a new year.
Held in a virtual setting Jan. 3, the new District 1 Supervisor David Haubert took his oath of office with his wife, Michele, at his side.
Tim Sbranti, a former Dublin mayor, introduced the ceremony and noted that Haubert’s success showed not only in his business endeavors, but also in his commitment to his family, his faith and his community.
“We’re here to honor all three of those today, particularly his service as we swear him in as supervisor,” Sbranti continued.
Sbranti went on to note that one of Haubert’s first experiences with public service in the Tri-Valley dealt with a county issue. In the early 2000s, Alameda County was looking to build a large juvenile detention center in Dublin. Haubert worked with other leaders and organizations throughout the region to discuss restorative justice and the importance of deterrence programs and rehabilitation.
“Fast forward 20 years later, it’s exciting that he’ll have the opportunity to work on so many of those issues as a county supervisor,” Sbranti said.
Haubert also served the Dublin Unified School District Board of Trustees for 10 years beginning in 2002. The California School Boards Association (CSBA) recognized his leadership, and to this day, he continues to lead seminars and forums on behalf of CSBA.
Haubert was then elected to the Dublin City Council in 2012, where he served for two years before securing the mayoral seat in 2014.
During the ceremony, the pastor from Cornerstone Church, Steve Madsen, spoke about Haubert and issued a prayer.
“Can I say what a joy it is when you meet public servants who are truly servants,” Madsen said. “A lot of that has to do with how they’re serving at home, even in their own church or faith community. As David’s pastor, it’s such an honor to pray this prayer over him.”
Haubert’s daughter Katelyn shared a letter written for her father, before outgoing District 1 Supervisor Scott Haggerty took to the podium, noting that he was happy to see Haubert had support from his family. Haggerty stated that while he’s been proud of the things accomplished in the county during his tenure, he would leave Haubert with plenty of work to do. He pointed out that COVID-19 and homelessness would present ongoing challenges, but also noted such projects as Valley Link to be “teed up” and ready for Haubert to “hit it out of the park.”
“I leave you with a lot of work, David, and I know you can do it, because I understand your heart and your drive,” Haggerty said. “You’re one of the most driven men I’ve ever met in my life. You don’t lose. You’re a winner.”
Haggerty joked that he would remain the supervisor until 12 o’clock the next day, Jan. 4, before leading Haubert in the oath taken by the new District 1 leader.
Haubert participated in his first meeting as a county supervisor on Tuesday this week.