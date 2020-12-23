The Alameda County Fire Department broke ground last week on a regional training center next to Fire Station 17 on Gleason Road in Dublin.
The new facility will include a 7,500-square-foot building with classrooms, offices, exercise facilities and storage areas.
It will also include a five-story training tower with a burn room to simulate smoke and fire scenarios, a concrete ledge for repelling, and a training control room. There will also be an Urban Search and Rescue complex to simulate collapsed-building and confined-space rescues.
“The possibilities for the training site are endless,” said Fire Chief William McDonald, noting that the facility will also be adjacent to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department Regional Training Center on Madigan Drive, which will allow for more collaborative exercises.
The new training center will replace the fire department’s 50-year-old facility in San Leandro, which was damaged by fire this summer. The center is expected to be completed by the spring of 2022.