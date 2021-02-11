LIVERMORE — The director of emergency services reported a positive trend in COVID-19 cases in the county and city, along with optimism that the area would be moving out of the most restrictive purple tier.
During a Feb. 8 city council meeting, City Manager Marc Roberts, who is also the director of emergency services, updated the council and community on the status of the COVID-19 emergency, its impacts, and the governmental operations in response to that emergency.
Roberts said the seven-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases “both within the county and within Livermore are dropping dramatically.”
“From a low in November of under six cases per 100,000 per day to a high in mid-December in Livermore of 64 new cases per day, we are now back down to just over 12 cases per day,” Roberts said. “So that’s a dramatic improvement.”
He said that trend is continuing into February and that he saw a potential for returning to the less restrictive red tier in the near future.
However, at the meeting this week, he expressed the hope that the community had not gathered outside of their social bubbles for the Superbowl on Feb. 7, noting that the “bumps” in case counts followed holidays and get-togethers.
“Like clockwork, if we did have a bunch of gatherings over the weekend, we will see a bump,” he said.
Between the two large testing sites in the Tri-Valley — one at Stanford Health - ValleyCare and the other at the Alameda County Fairgrounds — Roberts reported there have been nearly 30,000 COVID-19 tests conducted since April 2020.
Roberts then pointed out that the Alameda County Public Health Department (ACPHD) now tracks vaccine distribution on its website. As of Tuesday this week, the county had administered a total of 187,080 doses, including 39,524 second doses. Livermore has received 6,991 first doses and 1,882 second doses.
The county dashboard also breaks down vaccine inoculations by age, gender and race. The “unknown” race group has received the most vaccines with 48,048, followed by white individuals with 46,756 doses. Asian individuals have received 39,198, multi-race (23,970), Hispanic (15,525), African American (9,779), Pacific Islander (1,242) and Native American (388).
When it comes to COVID-19 case rates, however, Hispanic people have been hit the hardest with 30,606 cases. Unknown falls into second place with 18,280, then white (10,078), Asian (8,977), African American (5,624), multi-race (2,410), Pacific Islander (529) and Native American (144).
Livermore has entered into partnership with the cities of Dublin and Pleasanton, the county, and Stanford Health - ValleyCare to operate the vaccination center set up at the fairgrounds. Roberts said the final opening date has not been set, but it could be as soon as late next week.
The Oakland Coliseum test site has been taken over by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, more commonly known by its acronym, FEMA.
“That is actually a very positive step for us, because that brings another source of vaccine being brought into Alameda County,” he said. “That isn’t out of the total that the county gets. That's in addition to. That’s a complete net gain (of vaccines) for everybody throughout the county when the federal government is involved in that site.”
Alameda continues to be in phase 1b, meaning police department employees can now receive vaccinations. The remainder of city staff will be vaccinated with the general population.
Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee Update
Deputy City Manager Christine Martin provided an update on the city’s Equity and Inclusion Subcommittee, which was created last summer. Based on community feedback, the subcommittee broadened its scope beyond policing to include housing, transportation and culture, Martin said.
Originally, it was going to be limited to an 18-member group, but all 48 community members who applied were accepted.
“The Subcommittee, with assistance from the Public Dialogue Consortium, has been receiving information from the working group to accomplish the Subcommittee's objective to develop a recommendation to the City Council to foster equity and inclusion in Livermore through diverse community engagement that will result in a welcoming city, exemplified by equity of opportunity and just treatment for all,” Martin said.
At the orientation, the working group members self-selected into one or more of the following four subgroups: Community Culture and Representations; Policing and Human Services; Reaching and Inspiring Younger Generations; and Housing, Workplace, Economics, and Transportation Environments.
On Dec. 9, the entire working group was invited to culminate the first phase of work with an interactive workshop, "Sharing our stories so we can have the difficult conversations."
“There is continued interest from community members in joining the working group,” Martin continued. “As phase one comes to an end, and the Subcommittee embarks on phase two, it is a natural time to seek additional people to join the working group to provide additional information to the Subcommittee.”
The first phase of the project included staff time and consultant expenditures in the amount of $54,800. The next phase will include additional staff time and a new consultant contract.
Citizens’ Forum Speaker Calls for Volunteers
During the Citizens’ Forum, speaker Carrie Oldes, program manager for Meals on Wheels program Spectrum Community Services, stressed the continued need for volunteers.
“As you can anticipate, going through COVID, we’ve had to change what we do in order to continue to serve the homebound seniors,” she said. “I currently run 45 volunteers a week to run the 45 rounds here in Livermore. With your support — with the city’s support, with the community’s support — we were able to grant the wishes of 165 seniors for Christmas, and it’s something I could not have done without the dedication and support of the community.”
Oldes went on to say that there are still seniors who have been home since last March. She called for those with extra time to consider volunteering to deliver meals or writing letters to bring comfort to isolated residents. Contact the organization by email at mow@spectrumcs.org or by phone at 925-483-1989.