Low-income riders are now eligible for discounted fares on Tri-Valley Wheels buses and more than 20 other Bay Area transit systems.
Wheels is participating in a pilot program called Clipper START, administered by the Bay Area Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which will continue through the end of the year. The Wheels system is operated by the Livermore Valley Transit Authority.
Riders can learn more about the Clipper START program and apply online at clipperstartcard.com.
Applicants must provide a copy of an Electronic Benefits Transfer card, Medi-Cal card, county benefits eligibility letter, Muni Lifeline number, or their last federal tax return to demonstrate their eligibility.
Once approved, they will receive a Clipper card that must be loaded with cash value before use. The Clipper START discounts are automatically applied whenever the card is used. On Wheels buses, the discount is 20% off the $2 one-way fare.