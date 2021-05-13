DUBLIN — The Dublin Unified School District (DUSD) Board of Trustees recently announced its choice for the district’s new superintendent.
Chris Funk, a San Jose native and former superintendent of the East Side Union High School District, was unanimously approved by the DUSD board during the May 11 regular school board meeting. His contract states that his annual salary will begin at $344,500. His new role officially begins July 1.
Funk brings over 30 years of experience to the DUSD, including nine years as superintendent and five years in the San Jose Unified School District as the assistant superintendent of the division of instruction and director of human resources. A native of San Jose, he received his master’s degree in social science from San Jose State University.
Funk said he looks forward to leading the Dublin district and its nearly 13,000 students.
“Throughout my career, I have focused on building equitable learning environments for all students in the districts I have served,” said Funk in a press release from the DUSD. “I’m eager to see what new heights we can achieve together and how we can provide every student a world-class education regardless of their economic, gender or cultural background.”
The selection of Funk comes after an extensive search, which began in May 2019 following the abrupt resignation of former Superintendent Dave Marken. Daniel R. Moirao, Ed.D. has since served as interim superintendent.
“The process of selecting a superintendent for a school district with all the complexities found in Dublin is not easy,” said Dan Cherrier, DUSD board president. “Dublin is a unique environment, and the board needed to be confident that the selected candidate has the skills needed to address our current growth challenges, while maintaining academic excellence, being vigilant regarding issues of equity, and positioning the district for future success … Mr. Funk is exceptionally qualified to lead our district, now and into the future.”
The DUSD comprises seven elementary schools, two middle schools, one K-8 school, one alternative high school and one comprehensive high school. A second high school is under construction and set to open in the fall of 2023.
In other DUSD business, the board unanimously agreed to fill the empty Trustee Area 3 seat by appointment, rather than by special election. The seat was left vacant by the sudden death of Trustee Catherine Kuo on March 24. The married mother of two was struck and killed by a car at Fallon High School, where she was volunteering for a food distribution event. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but according to Dublin Police Captain Nate Schmidt, alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the accident.
The provisional appointment will allow the district to forgo the cost of holding a special election in a nonelection year. The term will be effective until the next regularly scheduled board meeting in November 2022. The application deadline closed on Tuesday, May 11. Applicants will be interviewed, and the new trustee chosen during a special meeting on May 18.
Area 3 is located in southern Dublin, between Tassajara, Dougherty and Fallon roads.
For additional information, call 925-828-2551.