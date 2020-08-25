The Dublin-based Diversity Inclusion Alliance will restart its dialogue on the “Elimination of All Prejudice and Racism” in a virtual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 3.
In making the announcement, Mike Karami, one of the group’s founders, said the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more apparent than ever that “the untreated diseases of Prejudice and Racism” must be eliminated.
He said the pandemic made people aware that they are dependent on others. "What benefits one part of our world or causes harm is felt by all parts of the world,” Karami said.
The group, formed in 2019, suspended its monthly dialogues in February after the COVID-19 outbreak. The meeting in September will be hosted from 7-8 p.m. on the Zoom online meeting platform.
To join the meeting, go to http://bit.ly/INDY_Diversity-Alliance (Meeting ID: 817 0774 8526, Password: Oneness)