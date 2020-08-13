While complications with COVID-19 are rare among children, pediatricians say the concerns for that small subset lies within the unknown long-term effects.
Dr. Renee Rodriguez, MD, pediatric cardiologist for Sutter Health, reported most children who contract the virus exhibit a fever or coughing. Some show no symptoms whatsoever. Children ages 10 to 19 are more likely to develop harsher COVID-19 symptoms similar to adults.
But a very small percentage of children in the younger crowd develop a more serious complication called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), MIS-C is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. The World Health Organization reports children represent about 2.4% of cases. Of those cases, 2.5% become severe and .2% become critical. With little data available on MIS-C, doctors are comparing treatment options for the syndrome to Kawasaki disease, a condition that causes blood vessels to become inflamed.
“MIS-C, that is something that we have seen in a very rare subset of patients in the pediatric cardiology world,” Rodriguez explained, noting her concern as a pediatric cardiologist is how the inflammation impacts the coronary artery. “MIS-C has similar clinical manifestations as Kawasaki; it is also similar in Kawasaki in that it's a post-viral syndrome that we see. Weeks later it can develop an autoimmune response.”
A condition doctors have studied for decades, Rodriguez said protocol for Kawasaki disease is already established. This involves routine follow-up with a pediatric cardiologist after recovery and medicinal treatment to prevent the patient from developing coronary artery disease.
She reported doctors aren’t seeing the same coronary artery changes with MIS-C, but that cardiologists should routinely follow their patients’ care. She noted it’s too soon to tell what kind of lasting impact MIS-C could have on a child.
“We’re just going to have to follow the children who have recovered,” she said. “There’s talk of exercise limitation for children recovering from COVID — a 6-week limitation just to make sure we don’t have any signs of coronary involvement with kids who exhibited complications.”
Overall, the guidelines for treatment continue to evolve. But Rodriguez indicated that the data so far suggests kids under 10 have less symptoms and may be less infectious, since those who are asymptomatic won’t shed the virus in the same form as someone coughing.
When it comes to schools and possible reopenings across the state, Rodriguez and her fellow physicians at Sutter Health are in line with the state’s COVID-10 industry guidance on schools, in that they encourage their community to follow the mask requirements for students and teachers, as well as social distancing, symptom screening or testing.
Yvonne Maldonado, MD, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, recently stressed the importance of continued well-check visits for children during the pandemic.
“We really want to make sure that children are continuing to receive the required immunizations, because we already have one pandemic, and we would not want to see more infectious disease outbreaks on top of this one,” Maldonado said. “With flu and respiratory virus seasons coming, we do not want to see more children getting sick with other organisms in addition to COVID-19.”
Rodriguez echoed this call for parents to maintain preventative care for their children and also touched on another topic.
“People underestimate how powerful masking and social distancing can be,” Rodriguez said. “If all of us participated at 100% level, the way we could decrease the spread of this disease would be very profound.”
Patients with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can reach Sutter Health’s information hotline at 866-961-2889. To review the state’s reopening guidance, visit https://bit.ly/Indy_SchoolReopening.