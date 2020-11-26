Biking, baking, and gardening - are they all things that we can do to make Dublin enjoyable?
There are many other activities that will help the town become a great place to live, and the City of Dublin takes pride in organizing several volunteer activities that help.
Dublin Pride Week is an annual event that promotes the City of Dublin and provides opportunities for the enthusiastic residents to show their love for their hometown.
Can you imagine living in a city that has smoke everywhere, food scraps lying around, and absolutely no greenery? Especially in these times of the pandemic, don’t we want to live in a clean and well-kept place?
The Dublin 4-H members wanted to maintain the serene and pristine surroundings and grabbed the opportunity of Dublin Pride Week to show their community spirit. Dublin 4-H members volunteered to help clean up the trash in the local parks, and do their part in cleaning up in the city. “I thought that there wouldn’t be much trash, but I was completely wrong. I saw pieces of trash for what seemed like miles,” said Neha Gaddam, an intermediate member at Dublin 4-H. “From my first step out of the car, I saw trash all over the park. Right by the sidewalk, on the grass, and near the side of the road, there were candy wrappers, a milkshake cup, and small pieces of paper tissues, cigarettes, and bits of balloons.”
Neha didn’t like that people were littering everywhere. Of course, people don’t always throw things on the ground on purpose. Sometimes, garbage slips from peoples’ hands, the trash misses the can, or the trash can is overflowing and the trash doesn’t fit in it.
The annual Creek Cleanup Day is part of Dublin Pride Week, which normally occurs in September, has been canceled this year because of uncertainties due to COVID-19. Instead, the City of Dublin celebrated Coastal Cleanup Month in October. They recommended Dublin residents wear gloves, carry a trash bag, and pick up litter as they went on their neighborhood walks. They were given an opportunity to visit local parks with their family and clean up any waste that has not been put in wastebaskets.
Sruthi Sudarsan, the president of Dublin 4-H this year, organized the events for members of the group and helped clean up trash in the city. On the day of the event, she chose to go to Fallon Sports Park, where she picked up two bags of trash with a fellow 4-H primary member, Mokshita Munjeti.
Sruthi says that there was a lot of plastic. City staff recommended using an app called “CleanSwell.” This app lets the volunteer track the miles that they walked while picking up trash. It also lets the user record what trash they found. It then estimates the pounds that the trash tallies up to. According to the app, Sruthi and Mokshita picked up 370 pieces of trash, which is about 59.6 lbs.
Sometimes, gross things get blown away and they land in our beautiful parks. Those things could actually put the volunteers in danger. The 4-H members picked all sorts of things while cleaning. Harini Muthu, an intermediate member in Dublin 4-H, said, “We picked up a whole bag of trash, and it had a lot of masks.”
This is very dangerous because these masks could carry germs, and the people picking it up could get the germs. That’s why people should not throw trash - especially masks - on the ground.
You can help in these activities too! You don’t have to be a Dublin resident to help a lending hand. It is an excellent volunteering opportunity to teach kids about the importance of volunteer work. Check out the website for Dublin Pride Week and all of the activities there are to help the city.
“After we were done, I felt really good,” said Neha Gaddam. “I felt like I had done something that helps improve the environment. Even though it was hot outside, in the end, it was worth it, and I had a lot of fun.”