REGIONAL — Dr. Nicholas Moss, Alameda County health officer, told participants at a Tri-Valley Chamber of Commerce webinar on April 23 that people who do not get vaccinated against COVID viruses will get the virus.
The vaccines are very safe, said Dr. Moss. They do their work by leaving material in the body that fades away from the vaccine’s initial stage.
“The vaccine goes away, but the body looks for COVID,” he said.
Moss encouraged listeners to urge their friends and family to get vaccinated as well. He further stated that, “Plenty of younger adults wind up in the hospital, but the older ones die more likely.”
Moss addressed six known cases of women who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) one-shot vaccine and experienced blood clots. The number is tiny when considering the number of J&J shots administered throughout the U.S., he said.
Looking ahead to days of fewer restrictions on group behavior, Moss talked about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s planned road map to drop the state’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.” This could occur on June 15, if the coronavirus situation has improved and if vaccine supply is adequate.
“We (in Alameda County) are in the orange tier, and the situation is quite stable,” said Moss. “It is still at the moderate level. There are 80 to 100 cases a day reported to the health department.”
California has not seen a “spring wave” of increased cases as have some Midwestern states.
“Michigan has seen almost a winter surge,” Moss continued. “Most states did not get to numbers as bad. California had the second lowest rates behind Hawaii.”
The virus hit Southern California hard, but because of a strong vaccine campaign, there might not be a lot of resurgence there. In Europe, the United Kingdom avoided an early spring wave with a campaign that prevented it.
After the county’s current orange tier, comes the even less restrictive yellow tier, but Moss said he is cautious about that.
“It may be hard for us to get much lower, faster,” he said. “Maybe vaccination will help with that.”
Moss believes there still will be limits to gatherings. He cited the all-day car show in downtown Livermore held annually in the fall by the Altamont Cruisers, a car club that donates to a variety of Tri-Valley charities. He predicted that the event would still occur, but it will likely adhere to mask guidance.
Face coverings will still be part of fighting off COVID, but Moss said, “iIt could be with us for a long time. Some 40% of people (in the county) have been vaccinated. Almost two-thirds have at least one shot. We need a couple of weeks after people get a second dose, but we are getting a very high level.”
Moss said he thinks California will get “huge numbers” of people vaccinated. The demand for it has been robust. The only problem is the “long tail” of people who have stayed away from vaccination, because of their fear of what might it do to them, but it is a relatively small number.
The health officer further explored myths pertaining to DNA changes and effects on pregnancy. The viruses have no effect on DNA. Some women don’t want to get pregnant, because they think the virus will interfere with the ch
ild’s health. There is no scientific basis about this reproductive fear, said Dr. Moss.
The video is available to the public online on the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Youtube channel at bit.ly/Indy_MossTalk.
Bay Area Microbiologist Responds to New CDC Guidance
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidelines about how and when to wear a mask, but not all of the specifics have been nailed down yet.
Dr. John Swartzberg, a microbiologist at UC Berkeley who studies epidemics, said that The CDC states that it’s all right for vaccinated people to be in small groups and not wear a mask, but the CDC does not define what a small group is.
Swartzberg said he would feel comfortable visiting his adult children, who have been vaccinated and might not be wearing masks. But around people who are not known to him, he said he prefers to carry masks and offer them one. At 76, he is at the age where there can be more difficulty in treating a COVID infection, if one does occur.
Swartzberg appeared recently on FM station KPFA in Berkeley, where he fielded calls from many UC students. They asked why should they care about COVID. His answer was that they should stop to think of the vulnerability of their parents and grandparents, whom they see from time to time.
The numbers in California, including the Bay Area, have improved compared to the level of cases reported last September, which is a good sign of a lowering rate, said Swartzberg. However, he stressed that it’s dangerous to be indoors instead of outside, and incredibly important to be masked inside.
The next big improvement in fighting coronavirus will be a vaccine for youths from ages 12 to 16, which Swartzberg said might be approved soon by the Federal Drug Administration. It would have an Emergency Use Authorization, the same status that the Moderna, Pfizer and J&J vaccines have.