LIVERMORE — The Bankhead Theater hosted neurologist Dr. Richard Reimer last week in a virtual presentation to discuss Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the development of new therapies to combat these devastating diseases.
Presented as part of the Rae Dorough Speaker Series (RDSS) in partnership with the Livermore Lab Foundation (LLF), the well-attended “ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s: Who is at Risk?” event also included a Q&A session for participants.
Reimer opened his talk by giving brief descriptions of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and ALS. Then he discussed the case for studying them together or at least considering how insights into one disease could have implications for the others.
“These diseases — ALS, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease — are clinically and pathologically distinct,” Reimer said. “But they are all hallmarked by the accumulation of aggregates of proteins in neuronal cell blocks. And they can all affect cognition, so I think we can make a case for lumping these diseases together.”
Next, Reimer covered the risk factors of aging, genetics and environment in the diseases and their progression. Despite certain links with these factors, he said most studies reveal an association but not a causation. For example, only 5% of ALS patients have a clear family history of the disease, and no study has shown exposure to any environmental element to be a cause. However, increased risk factors for ALS include smoking, trauma, rural residence, alcohol consumption and military service.
Reimer spent some time discussing the link between athletes and ALS. Studies seem to show traumatic brain injuries sustained while playing contact sports may explain the increased rate of ALS associated with physical activity, and even military service. The Veterans Health Administration designated ALS as a service-connected illness in 2008. Reimer is now part of a collaborative research project between Stanford Health, the Veterans Association (VA) and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
“This means they have determined that someone who was in the military and developed ALS developed it in part because they served in the military,” Reimer explained. “And because of that, the VA has provided financial and medical support to veterans with ALS.”
Another reason for the collaboration is the fact the VA is in possession of the world’s largest and most comprehensive electronic health record system. It dates back to 1999, making it a good place to start researching causes of and treatments for ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases. It includes medications, lab results, procedures and many other factors that may help explain a link between risk factors and the disease. Reimer said he and his team were able to leverage machine learning to identify environmental risk factors and disease modifiers for ALS using this information.
Reimer summarized his presentation by noting moderate physical activity and overall health may reduce the risk for neurodegenerative diseases, while brain injuries may increase the risk. His optimistic view of the future is one with new technologies to ameliorate the risks associated with genetics and aging.
Dona Crawford, board chair for the Livermore Lab Foundation, also spoke during the event to explain the connection between the Department of Energy-funded LLNL and the speaker series.
“When our foundation launched in 2016, health care was identified as an important focus area,” Crawford said. “The Lab works on health care in as much as it relates to national security, using its high-end data analytics, supercomputers and computational modeling along with bioassays, bioengineering expertise and high-resolution brain mapping. The foundation leverages those capabilities for ALS research.”
Crawford said bringing the Lab into the fight against neurodegenerative disease has the potential to improve the world’s understanding and accelerate the development of new therapies and treatments. She noted that the Lab was interested in taking on the project, because it helps build out broader neurodegenerative disease capabilities.
“Dr. Reimer's presentation shed significant light on ALS, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's neurodegenerative diseases,” Crawford continued. “This is a rapidly changing field with many research avenues yet to be explored. That's one of the reasons our foundation feels it's important to fund work at LLNL in this area.”
For more information on the Rae Dorough Speaker Series, visit RaeDoroughSpeakerSeries.org or facebook.com/RaeDoroughSpeakers. For more information on the Livermore Lab Foundation’s ALS research initiatives, visit livermorelabfoundation.org/als.