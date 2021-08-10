Operation September Freedom (OSF) a national effort by non-profit Dream Flights to honor more than 1,000 World War II veterans with free Dream Flights in six restored Boeing Stearman biplanes, is landing in Livermore to honor these members of the Greatest Generation.
The public is invited to be part of this historic experience by attending the Dream Flight event and watching magic unfold with each Dream Flight, on Aug. 13, at approximately 9 a.m., at Livermore Municipal Airport, 700 Terminal Circle, in Livermore.
“I can’t wait see their faces when they board the planes, are in the air and when their flight is complete,” said Zeke Griffin, executive director of Stoneridge Creek. “These veterans have helped take the culture at Stoneridge Creek to new heights, and it’s such a joy to honor their service and sacrifice.”
According to Dream Flights Founder Darryl Fisher, the tour name, Operation September Freedom, represents the Sept. 2, 1945, signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, which effectively ended WWII.
“Of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII, only an estimated 100,000 are still living,” said Fisher. “Operation September Freedom is our last opportunity to thank the men and women who served in the war that changed the world. The freedoms each of us enjoys today are due to their sacrifice and bravery.”
Dream Flights pilots, who primarily fly for major airlines and are active duty or retired military veterans themselves, volunteer their time to fly these veterans in the country's largest fleet of restored and fully operational Stearman biplanes. During the 20-minute flight, Dream Flyers experience the freedom and exhilaration of soaring 1,000 feet in the air in an iconic, open-cockpit-biplane.
The six honorees taking the Dream Flight from Stoneridge Creek are:
- Don Ashton, Lieutenant, U.S. Navy, USS Effingham from 1943-1946
- Richard Karn, Fireman 1st Class, U.S. Navy, Asiatic-Pacific Theater 1945-1946
- Frank Louie, Airman 1st Class, U.S. Air Force, 1951-1955
- Phil Wire, Gunner Mate, U.S. Navy, 1951-1955
- Al Baer, Captain, U.S. Air Force, 1961-1967
- Joel Kass, 1st Lieutenant, U.S. Air Force, 1962-1969