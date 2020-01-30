A Livermore man who allegedly drove off a road and tried to run down two of the city's police officers has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.
Matthew David Kelly, 38, who was shot during the alleged attack on Jan. 22, is scheduled to appear Jan. 31 at the East County Hall of Justice for arraignment, jail records show.
According to police, Kelly allegedly drove a 2011 Kia Soul toward the officers as they conducted a field sobriety test with a suspected drunken driver about 3:25 a.m.
An Alameda County District Attorney’s Office complaint identified the officers as Kurt Cofer and Eric Santin. Both fired their guns at the car, and then jumped out of the way, as did the motorist. Cofer, Santin and the motorist were unhurt, police said.
The officers had pulled the motorist over in the southbound lanes of Airway Boulevard, south of Kitty Hawk Road. During the stop, the officers walked him from the road and onto a paved private access road about 50 feet away to avoid the dangers of traffic, police said.
A few minutes into the stop, the officers noticed the southbound black Kia turn off Airway Boulevard and onto the access road. The car immediately accelerated toward them and the driver, police said.
The officers pulled their guns and opened fire, with several rounds hitting the Kia. The Kia’s driver, identified later as Kelly, continued to drive past the officers. He reached the dead end of the road and made a U-turn, but his car stalled. After he was able to restart it, he drove past the officers and tried to flee. His car stalled at the entrance to Airway Boulevard, police said.
Additional officers arrived and arrested Kelly, who had been wounded once in the right leg. He was treated and booked into the county jail.
Police believe Kelly intentionally tried to run the officers down. The motive was unknown.
Jail records show Kelly was held in jail on $130,000 bail, but that could rise when he appears in court. Prosecutors have charged him with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, two counts of assault on a peace officer, and single counts of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Kelly also faces multiple allegations of using a deadly weapon, the car.
Kelly also is facing a hearing to revoke his probation from a conviction in May. Records show Kelly was sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years on probation after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of resisting police. Other charges, including battery on a police officer and vandalism, were dismissed in the plea deal.
The motorist who was pulled over by the officers was not charged with anything.