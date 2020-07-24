Drivers for Survivors, a nonprofit organization that provides free transportation to medical appointments for cancer patients in the Tri-Valley area, will host a virtual fundraising gala this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization’s 6th annual Black and White Ball will be held from 6-10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 14, with Dr. Laura Esserman, director of the Carol Franc Buck Breast Care Center, at the University of California, San Francisco, delivering the keynote address.
Entertainment will be provided by Marcie Dodd, a California native best known for playing Elphaba in the Broadway production of “Wicked”; pianist and composer Carol Weiss; and singer and comedian Fay DeWitt. Honorees this year will be surgical oncologist Dr. Richard Godfrey and retiring Alameda County Supervisor Scott Haggerty.
In addition to transportation to medical appointments, Drivers for Survivors provides support and companionship to cancer patients. Registration for the virtual gala, which will include both a silent and live auction, is free. For more information, go to www.DFSBall.org.