Registrations are being accepted for the second of three weekend family campouts hosted this summer by the Dublin Parks Department.
The campout will be at Emerald Glen Park, 4201 Central Parkway, beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 27, and ending at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
The cost is $27 per person for residents, $30 per person for nonresidents, and includes dinner and campfire s’mores on Saturday and breakfast on Sunday. City staff will organize games and activities.
Campers are responsible for bringing their own sleeping bags, tents, snacks, and personal items. Pets are not allowed.
To register, go to www.apmacrivecommunities.com/dublinrecguide. The last campout will be Aug. 7-8 at Alamo Creek Park.