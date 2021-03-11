The Dublin City Council, on March 2, unanimously voted to fund a mental health urgent care facility.
This Axis Community Health pilot program will offer urgent mental health care services for free to residents of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton, regardless of income or insurance status. The organization currently has medical and behavioral health facility locations in Pleasanton and Livermore.
The budget will be $277,000 for a 12-month program, with an additional startup cost of $44,000.
Alameda County Behavioral Health will give this pilot program a grant of $250,000. The cities of Dublin, Livermore and Pleasanton would split the remaining $24,000 evenly. Should the grant not come through, however, the three cities would split the total cost of the pilot program evenly.
“We chose to split it equally, because we don’t know how utilized it would be for each city,” City Manager Linda Smith stated in an email to The Independent. “After the first year, we will have more data.”
During the meeting, Smith presented the proposal alongside Dr. Jennifer Penney, the Chief of Behavioral Health at Axis Community Health, who will run the urgent care center pilot program.
All the councilmembers expressed their support for this project.
“I think this is very needed, because I see the increasing number of people, including teenagers and students, need these kinds of services,” City Councilmember Sherry Hu said.
The council also asked questions about the operations and legality surrounding the proposed urgent care center. Penney expanded on how the program is planning to operate.
The center plans to serve 20 patients a week and is projected to serve 500 patients in the 12-month pilot program period. They currently have 20 therapists on staff.
“The proposed program would offer up to five individual sessions with the possibility of consulting with a psychiatrist with the hopes of keeping someone stable until they can get connected with their insurance provider,” Penney said.
She said that if a patient is underinsured, an enrollment team will determine if the person qualifies for Medical or Covered California. The role of the center will be to connect people with resources.
“That’s a much-needed service in our community,” Vice Mayor Shawn Kumagai said.
He went on to say that he has noticed mental health facilities reach capacity and do not always have enough staff members to treat those in need.
City Manager Linda Smith said that, in the past three years, there has been a 45% increase in 5150 calls — a state welfare code used by police that indicates a person is a danger to themselves and results in a mandatory 72-hour hold in a psychiatric ward.
“I think any help that we can insert is helpful,” Kumagai continued.
Councilmember Jean Josey asked if there would be room to scale up the amount of patients helped throughout the duration of the pilot program. She anticipated that this center will be a victim of its own success once more and more people find out that this service has become available.
Penney said she hopes to find a team willing to support the project but noted that it is hard to predict the demand since they have not worked with this population in the past.
“We’re willing to be as flexible as possible,” Penney said.
Councilmember Michael McCorriston expressed concerns over the coverage the mental health center itself would have. City Attorney Josh Powell reassured the councilmembers that liability on the cities involved in this agreement should not be an issue, as the health center will hold the liability insurance.
Mayor Melissa Hernandez expressed her support for the urgent care mental health center by sharing a personal story about seeing a friend in a mental health crisis.
“I do want to share to our community that this is greatly needed,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez further stated that even though this program has not started yet, she called Axis to secure help for a resident who had been suffering from Bipolar Disorder for 10 years.
“I am honored as a city to be driving this and to be the leaders for the Tri-Valley,” Hernandez said.