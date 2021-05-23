The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive at the Dublin Senior Center, 7600 Amador Valley Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, June 4.
Donors will have their temperature checked and everyone must wear a mask. In addition, all blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies, with the results available to donors within 7-10 days on the Red Cross website or by using the Red Cross donor app.
To schedule a blood donation, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code, DublinCommunity, or call 800-733-2767.