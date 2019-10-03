Dublin broke ground Tuesday for the city’s first all-abilities playground at Dublin Sports Grounds, 6700 Dublin Blvd.
The city is spending $4 million on the project to develop The Imagine Playground at Dublin Sports Grounds. The city’s planning process included extensive outreach to teachers and therapists who work with special needs children. The community also participated.
Other changes incorporate an all-inclusive picnic area, upgraded landscape, parking facilities and pathways to improve accessibility and connectivity to other park features, including the sports fields, and a new restroom compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The park will also feature a public art piece, “Conversations,” a sculpture by internationally recognized Tucson-based artist Barbara Grygutis, which was approved by the city council.
Working with the city, Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan secured $1.4 million in California Department of Parks and Recreation grant funding for the remodeled 19,000-square-foot playground. “This will provide an accessible playground for all our children to enjoy," she said.
Construction is expected to begin this year and be completed by summer 2020.