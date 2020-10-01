The Dublin Unified School District held groundbreaking ceremonies this week for Emerald High School, scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.
Emerald High, to be built on a 24-acre parcel north of Dublin Boulevard at its intersection with Grafton Street, will be the second public high school in the fast-growing school district, along with Dublin High.
During the last 10 years, the district has experienced a 93% increase in student population.
Although Dublin High underwent an extensive renovation between 2008 and 2015, it is already 800 students past its optimum capacity of 2,500.
The new high school is expected to cost $258 million, paid for through two bond measures approved by the community in the last four years.
The first phase of the construction, to open next year, will accommodate 1,300 students. When construction is complete with phase two, Emerald High will also have a capacity of 2,500 students.
Dublin Mayor David Haubert, interim DUSD superintendent Daniel Moira, members of the district board of trustees, and several students attended the groundbreaking on Wednesday, Sept. 30.