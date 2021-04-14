In response to a Supreme Court ruling, the city council has adopted new criteria for signs permitted throughout Dublin.
In a 5-0 vote, the council’s decision will amend restrictions on “content-based” signs, such as those of a political or religious nature, to avoid limiting freedom of speech.
The move follows the landmark case of Reed vs the Town of Gilbert, in which the high court ruled that political and other types of signs on residential property are protected under the First Amendment. The case involved a traveling preacher who wanted to put up signs around a town in Arizona to let people know where he would be holding services. It had far-reaching impacts on sign regulations throughout the country. As a result, local jurisdictions have had to adjust to avoid legal challenges.
“The city has evaluated the (Supreme Court) ruling and decided that amendments are needed,” said Michael Cass, Dublin’s principal planner. “(The changes) primarily involve a zoning amendment regarding sign regulations.”
Dublin city staff proposed changes to provide greater clarity and to ensure consistency with the general plan. Items in this category include political signs, holiday lights and displays, A-frame signs, traffic signs and temporary signs such as event markers, to name a few.
The proposed amendments update the definitions and associated standards to remove any content-based regulation not consistent with the court’s decision. For example, automobile/vehicle sales and flags and seasonal flags will be reclassified as simply ‘flags.’
According to the staff report, the amendments were designed to preserve Dublin’s environment and community appearance while balancing economic development and aesthetic interests of the community.
“We're being specific on what we are bringing forward as we want to be in compliance,” said Mayor Melissa Hernandez. “And we want to make sure the City of Dublin is keeping up its end of the job.”